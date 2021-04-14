France fights kids’ mental health woes with free counseling

REIMS, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that free psychological counseling will be provided to children and teenagers struck by a wave of mental health difficulties that accompanied the coronavirus pandemic. With a doctor’s prescription, those aged 3 to 17 will be entitled to 10 free sessions with a psychologist. Macron announced the additional help after meeting doctors and families at a pediatric psychiatric unit. His office said the scheme will run for the duration of the pandemic. Doctors have reported surges of psychiatric emergencies involving young people, including attempted suicides, self-harming, panic attacks and other symptoms of mental anguish.