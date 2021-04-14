Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor has charged a white former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright with second-degree manslaughter. Washington County Attorney Pete Orput’s announcement that he charged Kim Potter came a day after she resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department. The former police chief has said Potter intended to use her Taser on Wright but fired her handgun instead. However, protesters and Wright’s family members say the shooting shows how the justice system is tilted against Blacks. Online records show Potter posted $100,000 bond Wednesday evening and was released from jail. Several hundred demonstrators gathered by nightfall outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters for a fourth night.