Explosion heard near international airport in northern Iraq
A statement from the Kurdish region’s Interior Ministry says an explosion has been heard near a northern Iraqi airport that is close to a base hosting U.S. troops. The ministry did not provide further details about the cause of the explosions or any damage or casualties near Irbil international airport. In a statement it said an investigation would take place. Irbil is located in the northern Kurdish-run semi-autonomous region of Iraq.