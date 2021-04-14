EXPLAINER: Why outside prosecutors review killings by police

BOSTON (AP) — A white former police officer is being charged with second-degree manslaughter in the killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, just three days after the Black man was shot during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb. The swift probe and announcement of a charge against Kim Potter was handled by a prosecutor from outside Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where Potter shot Wright. The decision to hand over the case was made almost immediately by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. Bringing in outside prosecutors to review shootings by police is a practice that has gained steam across the U.S. in recent years in an effort to eliminate the appearance of bias.