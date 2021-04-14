EXPLAINER: Reluctant witness won’t testify in Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A friend of George Floyd who was with him the night he died won’t testify at the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in his death. Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney wanted to call Morries Hall to testify in an effort to shift blame for the death to Floyd himself, for his use of illicit drugs and other health problems. Hall’s attorney said Wednesday that there was no way he could answer even narrowly tailored questions without risking exposure to third-degree murder and drug charges. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill agreed and quashed the subpoena.