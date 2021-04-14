Judge refuses request to acquit Chauvin in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial has denied a defense motion to acquit the former police officer in George Floyd’s death. Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson argued Wednesday that prosecutors did not prove that Chauvin’s actions killed Floyd. The request comes a day after a use-of-force expert said Chauvin was justified in pinning Floyd to the ground because because he kept struggling. The witness, Barry Brodd, contradicted a parade of authorities from both inside and outside the Minneapolis police force who said Floyd used excessive force and violated his training. At one point he suggested that if Floyd was being compliant, he would have had both hands in the small of his back, “and just be resting comfortably.” That prompted an incredulous response from the prosecutor.