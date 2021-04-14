Skip to Content

Coast Guard: Rescue underway after commercial boat capsizes

2:55 am AP - National News

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard in Louisiana says it and multiple other vessels are rescued six people onboard a commercial lift boat that has capsized off the Louisiana coast and were searching for more. The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement Tuesday night that it and several “good samaritan” vessels were responding to an area in the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle after the 265-foot boat overturned. The Advocate reports that a search plane is flying in to assist. The agency warned in a Facebook post that there were “significant hazards to life and property” following flooding and storms that passed through the area earlier Tuesday. It’s unclear how many people were onboard.

Associated Press

