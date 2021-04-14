Bulgaria’s Borissov says he will not stand as candidate PM

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov says he will not seek to lead the next government after his center-right GERB party won the most votes in last week’s parliamentary elections but fell short of a majority. Borissov, 61, who has governed with an iron grip for most of the last 11 years, said Wednesday that he would not “divide” the nation and will propose “another candidate for prime minister with a clear European and NATO orientation.” He later said on his Facebook profile that he will nominate former foreign minister Daniel Mitov, 43, as the next PM.