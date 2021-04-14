Brazil court greenlights probe of president’s virus response

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has allowed a Senate investigation of President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic to go forward. It’s one of two cases before the court Wednesday that could affect the leader’s bid for reelection next year. The other involves the political future of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a potential powerful rival to Bolsonaro. One of the judges earlier ruled he had been unjustly convicted in a corruption case, a decision that effectively reinstated his right to run for the presidency again.