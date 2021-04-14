Biden to address Congress under security, COVID restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress will look like no other in recent memory.

The Capitol is under heightened security after the deadly Jan. 6 riot, and there are ongoing coronavirus social distancing protocols.

The speech is set for April 28, just before Biden’s 100th day in office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended the invitation to Biden on Tuesday, asking him to share his “vision.”

Traditionally held in the House chamber, there will be limits to the number of lawmakers allowed to gather.

Some will be seated in the upstairs galleries. There will be no guests of lawmakers. The speech will be designated a National Special Security Event.