BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is planning to reopen restaurants and bars for outdoor service next month and to lift a night-time curfew as new COVID-19 cases continue to go down in the country. Bars and restaurants have been shut since mid-October because of the pandemic. Barring an new surge in cases, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said they will be authorized to reopen their terraces from May 8, but customers won’t be served indoors.