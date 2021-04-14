Global stocks follow Wall St higher after US inflation rises

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures have risen after traders shrugged off higher U.S. inflation and a fall in Japanese machinery orders. London and Paris opened higher and Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Tokyo was off less than 0.5%. Wall Street futures advanced a day after the benchmark S&P 500 hit a new high. Tech and consumer stocks gained on optimism the vaccine rollout will allow business activity to return to normal. U.S. inflation accelerated to 0.6%, the fastest rate since 2012. Shares in Johnson & Johnson fell after regulators suspended use of its single-dose vaccine to investigate possibly dangerous blood clots.