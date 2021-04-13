US intel report: Virus impact to cause global ‘aftershocks’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. intelligence community report says the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to contribute over the next year to “humanitarian and economic crises, political unrest, and geopolitical competition.” The U.S. government’s annual assessment of worldwide threats was released Tuesday. The report warns about threats from foreign adversaries and from violent extremists inside the United States. The document was released a day before national security and intelligence officials are to appear in front of lawmakers for hearings on global threats. The report singles out for concern the lingering impact of the pandemic, warning “political aftershocks will be felt for years.”