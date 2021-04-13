Two books based on ‘1619 Project’ coming out in November

NEW YORK (AP) — Two books based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project” will be released this fall, with contributions from Jesmyn Ward, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, and dozens of others authors and journalists. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” expands on a New York Times Magazine publication from 2019. It centered the country’s history around slavery and led to a Pulitzer for commentary for the project’s creator, Nikole Hannah-Jones. The other new book will be a volume for young people called “Born On the Water.” It’s based on a student’s family tree assignment, with words by Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson and illustrations by Nikkolas Smith.