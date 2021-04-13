Syrian leader sacks Central Bank chief amid currency crash

BEIRUT (AP) — President Bashar Assad has sacked the governor of war-ravaged Syria’s Central Bank amid a crash in the currency in recent months. State media did not give a reason Tuesday for the removal of Hazem Qarfoul from the post he held since late 2018. The Syrian pound set a record in March trading on the black market at 4,600 to one U.S. dollar before improving to 3,100 pounds. The official price remains 1,256 Syrian pounds to the dollar. At the start of the conflict in mid-March 2011, the U.S. dollar was worth 47 Syrian pounds. The currency crash has thrown more Syrians into poverty.