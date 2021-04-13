Skip to Content

Resource officer shot at Tennessee high school recovering

8:48 am AP - National News

Authorities say a police officer wounded in a shooting at a Tennessee high school is a 20-year veteran of the force who worked as a resource officer at the school. Officials say Knoxville Police Officer Adam Willson is recovering from surgery Tuesday after being shot in the upper leg at Austin-East Magnet School city on Monday. Authorities say Willson was wounded when a student opened fire on officers responding to a report of a possible gunman at the school about 15 minutes before afternoon dismissal. Police fired back and killed the student, who has not been identified.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content