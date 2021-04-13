Report sheds little light on fatal Alaska helicopter crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board sheds little light on the cause of the Alaska helicopter crash that killed five people last month just north of Anchorage. Among those killed in the crash was billionaire Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech Republic. The Tuesday report summarizes what is known about the crash: the helicopter picked up guides and guests from a residence in Wasilla on March 27 for a day of heli-skiing in the Chugach Mountains. The helicopter later hit a mountain about 15 feet below the ridgeline and rolled 900 feet downhill. There was one survivor. A final report is due within a year.