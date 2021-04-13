Muslims mark Ramadan amid virus surge and renewed curbs

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Muslims in many parts of the world are marking the start of Ramadan as coronavirus cases spike in some countries. That means restrictions on signature features of the holy month, such as large evening feasts and lengthy prayers in mosques. Unlike last year, however, mosques have reopened for Ramadan prayers as vaccine rollouts continue in Muslim-majority nations like Indonesia. Clerics have issued assurances the vaccine does not break one’s daytime fast. In other countries, Muslims will have to once again perform Ramadan with nighttime curfews in place.