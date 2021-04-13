Merkel stays out of battle over who runs for German leader

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she will stay out of a battle in her center-right bloc over who should be its candidate to succeed her. The two rival contenders were preparing to take their case to lawmakers on Tuesday. Armin Laschet, leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, the leader of its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, officially threw their hats in the ring on Sunday after months of shadow-boxing. Germany’s parliamentary election on Sept. 26 will determine who succeeds Merkel, who isn’t seeking a fifth term after nearly 16 years in power.