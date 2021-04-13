Lawyer: Egypt releases activist after 18 months of detention

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have released an activist known for his outspoken criticism of the government after he spent more than a year and a half in pre-trial detention. Khaled Dawood, an opposition leader and former head of the liberal Dostour, or Constitution party, arrived at his home in Cairo after prosecutors ordered his release. Dawood, also a journalist, was set free pending an investigation into allegations he disseminated false news and joined an outlawed group. He was arrested in September 2019 following small but rare antigovernment protests. Hundreds were arrested at the time, but many were released.