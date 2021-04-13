Kerry heads to China for climate talk between top 2 emitters

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is heading to China for talks between the world’s two biggest carbon emitters ahead of President Joe Biden’s climate summit of world leaders. The State Department says Kerry will travel to Shanghai and Seoul from Wednesday to Saturday. The trip marks the highest-level known travel to China so far for officials of the Biden administration. China is the largest emitter of climate-damaging fumes from burning petroleum and coal, making its cooperation essential to success of global climate accords.