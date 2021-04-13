Iran warns sabotage affects Vienna talks over nuclear deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister is warning that an attack on its main nuclear enrichment site at Natanz affects ongoing negotiations in Vienna over its tattered atomic deal with world powers. Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks, alongside visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, come as the U.S. insists it had nothing to do with the sabotage Sunday at the Natanz nuclear facility. While not claiming the attack, Israel is widely believed to have carried out the still-unexplained assault that damaged centrifuges there. Zarif said Tuesday that Americans “should know that these actions would only make situation difficult for them.”