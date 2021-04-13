Iran president calls 60% enrichment an answer to ‘evilness’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president has described Tehran’s decision to enrich uranium up to 60% after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site “an answer to your evilness.” President Hassan Rouhani made the comments Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting, linking the incident to ongoing talks in Vienna over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. He said: ”You wanted to make our hands empty during the talks but our hands are full… We cut both of your hands, one with IR-6 centrifuges and another one with 60%.” IR-6s enrich uranium far faster than its IR-1 first-generation centrifuges. Iran announced Tuesday it would enrich uranium to its highest level ever in response to the weekend attack at its Natanz nuclear site.