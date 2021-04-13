EXPLAINER: The law and science behind the CDC’s eviction ban

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extended its eviction moratorium through the end of June. The agency has said the policy helps stop the spread of the coronavirus by limiting the number of people who lose their housing and have to live in shared housing, homeless shelters or on the streets. Opponents say the ban is a constitutional overreach. Public health law experts say the CDC’s eviction ban is unprecedented, but they say it is necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus. And there’s a growing body of public health research showing an association between housing troubles and health problems.