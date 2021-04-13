European lawmakers, executives urge US to halve emissions

BERLIN (AP) — Dozens of European lawmakers, business executives and union leaders on Tuesday urged the United States to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in the coming decade compared with 2005 levels. The call by European officials and industry representatives came ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate summit with world leaders next week. The European Union last year agreed to cut its emissions of carbon dioxide and other planet-warming gases by at least 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. The letter, which was backed by numerous business executives, also echoed European concerns that the bloc’s efforts to cut emissions could cost many jobs unless other regions of the world take similar steps.