Driver jailed for 22 years for killing 4 Australian police

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A truck driver has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for hitting and killing four police officers on an Australian freeway. Mohinder Singh was drug-effected and sleep-deprived when his truck veered into an emergency stopping lane of Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway where the officers were standing after stopping a speeding car last April. The four died at the scene. He pleaded guilty in the Victoria state Supreme Court last year to four counts of culpable driving causing death, three charges of drug trafficking and one of possessing illicit drugs. He must serve at least 18 ½ years before he can apply for parole. The driver of the Porche that the officers had stopped will be sentenced later after pleading guilty to several charges.