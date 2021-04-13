Austin: US adds 500 troops in Germany, despite Trump pledge

BERLIN (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he’s expanding the U.S. military presence in Germany by 500 troops, suggesting he will not carry out a Trump administration order to withdraw thousands of them. Austin said Tuesday in Berlin the planned increase in U.S. personnel underscores the U.S. “commitment to Germany and the entire NATO alliance.” That’s a notable counterpoint to the Trump administration’s repeated complaints that Germany is a weak partner on defense and security. Austin made the announcement after talks with Germany’s defense minister on his first tour of Europe since becoming Pentagon chief in January.