Death toll up to 42 after migrant boat capsizes off Djibouti

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says the death toll has risen to 42 after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti early Monday. A spokeswoman says 16 children were among the dead. She says 14 people survived. The smugglers who arranged the boat have not yet been found. A spokeswoman in Yemen has said the migrants were returning from Yemen because of the dire situation in the Arab world’s poorest country that has been wrecked by war. Many people travel from Ethiopia and Somalia to Yemen and on to richer Gulf countries as they flee poverty in search of work.