Colorado to auction off cannabis-themed license plates

DENVER (AP) — Cannabis-themed license plates in Colorado are being auctioned off to the highest bidder in a fundraiser for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. KUSA-TV reported the state is selling the rights to 14 plates with cannabis-themed phrases. A license plate with “ISIT420” has so far garnered bids of more than $6,500, making it the highest in demand. Bids are being collected until 4:20 p.m. on April 20. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis applauded the state’s creativity. Winning bidders must pay registration fees, personalized plate protection fees and the costs for potential designer backgrounds.