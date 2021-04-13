Attack on Iran’s Natanz plant muddies US-Iran nuclear talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have been thrown into uncertainty following an attack on Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear facility. Although neither Iran or the U.S. say the incident will crater the negotiations, the destruction of a significant amount of Iran’s uranium enrichment capability casts a major shadow over the discussions in Vienna. Those talks are set to resume on Tuesday with the aim of bringing both Iran and the U.S. back into compliance with the deal. Iran has blamed Israel for the destruction at Natanz, and Israeli media have cited intelligence sources as claiming responsibility.