Venice architecture Biennale opens a year later on May 22

MILAN (AP) — The Venice Biennale for architecture will open on May 22 for a six-month run under strict virus protocols. It will come a year after being postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said Monday that the exhibition will bring together 63 countries for the main show under the theme “How will we live together?” The title was chosen before the pandemic forced the postponement of the event initially slated for 2020. But curator Hashim Sarkis said “the pandemic has made the question … all the more relevant, even if somehow ironic, given the isolation that the pandemic has imposed.”