Ukraine leader’s request to talk to Putin ignored: official

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Russian troop buildup along the Russian-Ukrainian border and the rising tensions in eastern Ukraine. But the request has been left unanswered so far, Zelenskyy’s spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Monday. She said: “We haven’t received a response so far and very much hope that it’s not a refusal of dialogue.” The Kremlin spokesman said Monday he hasn’t seen any requests from Zelenskyy “in recent days.” The exchange comes as tensions escalate in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces have been locked in a conflict since 2014.