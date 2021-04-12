Skip to Content

Georgia sheriff: 3 officers injured, 1 suspect dead, 1 held

VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say three officers were injured when the passenger of a car shot them during a police chase that ended with one suspect killed and the other arrested. The Carroll County sheriff said it began when a Georgia Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car for speeding along Interstate 20. Authorities said the vehicle sped away again and the passenger fired a weapon that stopped the patrol vehicle. Local police officers then joined the chase, which ended with officers wounded, one suspect dead and the other in custody. 

