Russia: Feminist activist on trial on pornography charges

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has opened the trial of a feminist activist and artist charged with disseminating pornography after she shared artwork depicting female anatomy online — a case in line with the Kremlin’s conservative stance promoting “traditional family values.” Yulia Tsvetkova, from the far-eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, faces up to six years in prison on charges reportedly related to her group on the popular social network VKontakte where colorful, stylized drawings of vaginas were posted. The first hearing in the court on Monday comes a year and a half after Tsvetkova was first detained. Amnesty International last week called the case “Kafkaesque absurdity” and urged Russian authorities to drop all charges against the activist.