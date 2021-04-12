Robert Durst murder trial resumes May 17 after virus delay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The murder trial of eccentric New York real estate heir Robert Durst will resume next month after more than a yearlong hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Judge Mark Windham on Monday told lawyers to return to court May 17 for trial. The judge denied a renewed motion by Durst’s lawyers for a mistrial due to the “extreme delay” and ongoing concerns of mutations of COVID-19 that could pose a health threat to jurors and trial participants. The trial was postponed March 12 last year after six days as the virus outbreak led to court closures and a statewide stay-home order.