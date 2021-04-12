New this week: ‘Big Shot,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ and ‘Monday’

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from rockers Greta Van Fleet and the return of John Stamos to TV as a hot-button NCAA basketball coach in “Big Shot” who ends up coaching girls at an elite private high school. Kate Winslet stars in HBO’s limited series “Mare of Easttown” as a police detective investigating a murder possibly linked to a friend’s missing daughter. And for more steamy fare, there’s the new film romance “Monday,” starring Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough as a pair of strangers who start an intense summer affair in Greece.