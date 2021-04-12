Mexico’s navy turns over 30 marines in disappearances cases

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s navy says it has turned 30 marines over to civilian prosecutors to face justice in the cases of people who disappeared during anti-crime operations in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo in 2014. The navy said Monday there were outstanding warrants for the 30 charging them with “acting in violation of their duty.” The military personnel were handed over to the federal Attorney General’s Office. Under Mexican law, military tribunals can hear only cases that involve violations of military code, while offenses against civilians must be tried in civilian courts. The city across from Laredo, Texas, has long been dominated by the Northeast cartel, an offshoot of the Zetas.