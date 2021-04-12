Liz Weston: 9 money numbers you need to know

When Financial Literacy Month rolls around each April, it may leave you wondering: What is financial literacy, and how do I measure mine? The term sounds more daunting than it needs to. View it more like a question of health: Do you know where you stand on the handful of most important money numbers? Having a handle on things such as your after-tax income, net worth and retirement figures lets you take steps to meet your goals. Knowing your credit and debt standing helps you strategically manage money. Take some time to calculate these nine indicators of how you’re doing.