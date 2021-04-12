Leader of Merkel’s party moves forward in bid for chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — The leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has backed party chairman Armin Laschet’s bid to become the center-right candidate for Germany’s next leader, according to one of his deputies — giving him an advantage after he and a rival both declared their ambitions. The Union bloc aims to decide quickly on its candidate after months of shadow-boxing between Laschet, the head of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, who leads its smaller Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union. Laschet and Soeder both officially declared on Sunday that they’re prepared to run, but insisted that they will quickly find a harmonious solution. They didn’t specify how they will do so.