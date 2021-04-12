Indonesia satisfied with effectiveness of Chinese vaccine

BEIJING (AP) — Indonesia says it is satisfied with the effectiveness of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine it is using, after the acknowledgement by China’s top disease control official that current vaccines offer low protection against the virus. A spokesperson for Indonesia’s COVID-19 Vaccination National Program said Monday that the World Health Organization had found the Chinese vaccines had met requirements by being more than 50% effective. She noted that clinical trials for the Sinovac vaccine in Indonesia showed it was 65% effective. The head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday that existing COVID-19 vaccines had low effectiveness rates and mixing vaccines is among strategies being considered to boost their effectiveness.