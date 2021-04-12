Costume Designers Guild to honor Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers will be honored for their wardrobe efforts on hit TV shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Bridgerton” at Tuesday’s Costume Designers Guild Awards. The Costume Designers Guild announced Monday that Rhimes and Beers will be given the Distinguished Collaborator Award. The longtime producing partners will receive the award during the guild’s 23rd ceremony, which will be shown on Twitter. Rhimes and Beers both gave credit to costume designers who have worked with them. The award honors individuals who demonstrate support of costume design and creative partnerships with designers. Past recipients include Meryl Streep, Quentin Tarantino, Judd Apatow, Clint Eastwood and Guillermo Del Toro.