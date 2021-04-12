California’s ArcLight and Pacific Theaters to close for good

Hollywood’s theatrical business may be slowly rebounding but for some exhibitors the last year has been catastrophic. Pacific Theaters, which operates some 300 screens in California, including the beloved ArcLight theaters and the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, said Monday that it will not be reopening. Pacific Theaters also operates the multiplexes at The Grove and The Americana shopping malls in the Los Angeles area. Los Angeles County recently expanded capacity for indoor moviegoing to 50% after more than a year of being closed. The ArcLight theaters were a favorite of many entertainment industry professionals and celebrities, with locations throughout Southern California.