3 killed in Pakistan in clashes between police, Islamists

11:26 pm AP - National News

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — At least two Islamists and a policeman have been killed in violent clashes between police and supporters of the head of a radical Islamist party who was arrested in the eastern city of Lahore. A senior police official and local media reported Tuesday that the clashes erupted when supporters of Saad Rizvi blocked roads to condemn his arrest a day earlier.  The policeman was killed near the eastern city of Lahore in clashes with supporters of Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan. The violence began Monday after police arrested Rizvi for threatening protests if the government does not expel France’s ambassador over depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. 

