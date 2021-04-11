Vigil honoring S. Carolina shooting victims draws hundreds

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Bubbles drifted through the air and mourners linked arms in song at the vigil for four South Carolina family members who authorities say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot to death before killing himself last week. The Sunday gathering drew hundreds in memory of prominent doctor Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara and two of their grandchildren. Those present spoke of the family’s exceptional kindness and talent in their communities at their church and at a Christian special needs camp. Authorities say Adams also shot James Lewis and Robert Shook, two air conditioning technicians doing work at the Lesslie home. Lewis was found dead at the scene, and Shook died at a Charlotte hospital Saturday.