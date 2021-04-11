Official: Chinese vaccines’ effectiveness low

BEIJING (AP) — In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country’s top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to give them a boost. The director of the China Centers for Disease Control says Chinese vaccines don’t have very high protection rates. He spoke Saturday at a conference in the southwestern city of Chengdu. Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses in other countries while also trying to promote doubt about the effectiveness of Western vaccines. The official says the government is formally considering whether to mix different vaccines.