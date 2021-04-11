Jordanian prince makes first public appearance since arrest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jordan’s Prince Hamzah has made his first public appearance since he was placed under house arrest last week. Hamzah on Sunday attended a celebration with King Abdullah II in what appeared to be an attempted show of unity on a major Jordanian holiday. But it remained unclear whether the king and his popular half brother had put aside the differences that escalated last week into the most serious public rift in the ruling family in decades. Hamzah was placed under a form of house arrest on April 3 following accusations that he was involved in a “malicious plot” to destabilize the kingdom. In statements leaked to the media, Hamzah has denied the accusations.