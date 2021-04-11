Dubai parts with curtain covers for restaurants in Ramadan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai is parting this Ramadan with a longstanding requirement that restaurants must be covered by curtains during sunlight hours. The announcement by the city-state’s Economic Development Department Sunday represents yet-another change in this autocratically ruled Muslim nation. The new rules also don’t require restaurants to obtain special permits to serve food during sunlight hours. It’s the latest of Dubai’s changes aimed at boosting tourism as Ramadan will be marked during its crucial winter months. In 2016, Dubai loosened rules prohibiting daytime alcohol sales.