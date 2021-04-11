Deputy loses eye after shootout outside Salt Lake jail

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — One of two sheriff’s deputies wounded in a shootout outside the Salt Lake City area’s jail lost his eye but the other has been released from the hospital. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Leland Grossett underwent surgery after being shot in the eye on Saturday and was in stable condition in the hospital on Sunday. The other deputy, Joshua Buerke, was shot in the cheek and released from the hospital Saturday. Officials say 31-year-old Joshua Michael Johnson was killed after opening fire on the deputies as they approached him outside the jail. Officials have not released a motive.