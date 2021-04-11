Chloé Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win top DGA honor

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” continued its tour of dominance through awards season Saturday night, when Zhao took top honors at the 73rd annual Directors Guild Association Awards. She is only the second woman to earn the honor and the first woman of color to do so. And it all but solidifies her frontrunner status leading up to the Oscars on April 25. Only seven times in history has the DGA winner ever not gone on to take the best director prize at the Academy Awards. Other winners included Darius Marder for best first time feature for “Sound of Metal” and Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck for the documentary “The Truffle Hunters.”