CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

A number of top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss what to do in response to controversial changes to some state voting laws, according to multiple news reports. The Washington Post reported that more than 100 leaders, including executives from major airlines, retailers and manufacturers — plus at least one NFL owner — talked about potential ways to show they opposed the legislation, which has already been signed into law in Georgia and is being considered elsewhere. While many companies feel a responsibility to speak out, the Wall Street Journal reported that some remain reticent about getting involved in the politically charged issue.